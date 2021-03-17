Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.83. 9,022,608 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 8,974,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Sabre from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Get Sabre alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Sabre by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sabre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 105,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Sabre by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sabre by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.