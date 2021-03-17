SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00005538 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $246,224.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.63 or 0.00456760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00061670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00135789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00077598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.13 or 0.00569387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 410,309 coins and its circulating supply is 383,167 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.