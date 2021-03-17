SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $3.22 on Major Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $246,224.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $3.22 or 0.00005538 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.63 or 0.00456760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00061670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00135789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00077598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.13 or 0.00569387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 410,309 coins and its circulating supply is 383,167 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.