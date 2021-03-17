Safe Haven Achieves Market Cap of $25.37 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 69.2% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $25.37 million and $6.70 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $873.70 or 0.01502344 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.