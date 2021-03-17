Safe Haven (SHA) Trading Up 69.2% Over Last 7 Days

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 69.2% against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $25.37 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $873.70 or 0.01502344 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.