SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.24

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.24 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.89). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.89), with a volume of 965,833 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £764,460.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.54.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile (LON:SCH)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

