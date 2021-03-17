SafeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.90 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $213.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,655.02 or 1.00145025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00035718 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.88 or 0.00390787 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.58 or 0.00284414 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.48 or 0.00745233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7,018.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00083631 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005364 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

