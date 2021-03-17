SafeInsure Price Reaches $0.0177 on Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $361,273.67 and approximately $169.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032995 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 202.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002987 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,461,619 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

