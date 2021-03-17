Safex Token (SFT) Price Hits $0.0148 on Major Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Safex Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $27.97 million and approximately $10,590.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token token can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 338.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Safex Token Token Profile

SFT is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

