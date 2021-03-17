saffron.finance (SFI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.53 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One saffron.finance token can currently be purchased for about $1,643.56 or 0.02778156 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, saffron.finance has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $128.08 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.33 or 0.00462025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00061605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00140114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00055585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00078445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $357.65 or 0.00604545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

saffron.finance Token Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 89,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,929 tokens. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

saffron.finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

