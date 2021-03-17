Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.25

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and traded as high as $37.85. Safran shares last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 114,878 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Safran alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.