Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.70

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.70 and last traded at C$43.42, with a volume of 87550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.44.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Sagen MI Canada from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Sagen MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

Sagen MI Canada Company Profile (TSE:MIC)

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

