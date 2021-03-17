Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 1,067,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,215,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.01.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
