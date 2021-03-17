salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,764,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 507,866 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,693,000 after buying an additional 99,355 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

