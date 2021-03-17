salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $214.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.77. The stock has a market cap of $196.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,948,338 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.