Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

SBH opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

