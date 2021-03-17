Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%.

SASR has been the topic of several other research reports. G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $17,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,076.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 302,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 280,397 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 143,964 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,191,000 after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

