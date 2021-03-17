Santiment Network Token (SAN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,329.00

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $11.99 million and $13,329.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santiment Network Token token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.21 or 0.00645429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070259 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00025258 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00034105 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Token Profile

Santiment Network Token is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 tokens. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net

Santiment Network Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santiment Network Token directly using US dollars.

