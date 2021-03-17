Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,315,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,648 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Sapiens International worth $40,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 513.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Sapiens International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 82,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

SPNS stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

