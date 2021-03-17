SaTT (SATT) 1-Day Volume Tops $24,721.00

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One SaTT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SaTT has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SaTT has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $24,721.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.85 or 0.00634284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00070408 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025000 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00034039 BTC.

SaTT Token Profile

SaTT is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,197,874,313 tokens. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com

