Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Down 0.1%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF)’s share price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14. 128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SISXF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Savaria from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Savaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

