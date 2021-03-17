Saybrook Capital NC Grows Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Saybrook Capital NC boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 2.2% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth $954,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,290,000 after buying an additional 143,135 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,475,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Nestlé by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 353,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in Nestlé by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 109,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,299. The stock has a market cap of $313.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $92.47 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

