Saybrook Capital NC Sells 1,600 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Saybrook Capital NC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.5% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $189.63. 58,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $189.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,641. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.