Scala (XLA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,933.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $22,933.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.54 or 0.00458102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00061881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.72 or 0.00146300 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00057105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00079496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.55 or 0.00588018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,651,024,152 coins and its circulating supply is 9,851,029,152 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

