Scala (XLA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10,385.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $10,385.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,648,949,152 coins and its circulating supply is 9,848,949,152 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

