Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 11th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,421.0 days.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Commerzbank assumed coverage on Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SHLAF remained flat at $$290.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.45. Schindler has a twelve month low of $201.35 and a twelve month high of $293.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

