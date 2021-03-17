Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

NYSE SNDR opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

