Schneider National’s (SNDR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 10.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

