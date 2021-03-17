Schneider National’s (SNDR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.
Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 10.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
