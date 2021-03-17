School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) Trading Down 3%

School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 14,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 31,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.09.

About School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO)

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supplies, furniture, technology products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. The company's Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, school and student safety and security products and services, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; physical education programs, solutions, resources, and equipment to improve student and staff wellness; and science education products, supplemental curriculum, and lab equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for School Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for School Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.