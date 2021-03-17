Schroders (LON:SDRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,495.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,495 ($32.60) and last traded at GBX 2,468.94 ($32.26), with a volume of 6816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,425 ($31.68).

The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,338.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,136.86.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

