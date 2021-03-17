Science Group (LON:SAG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $277.39

Science Group plc (LON:SAG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.39 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 318.55 ($4.16). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 318 ($4.15), with a volume of 12,510 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The stock has a market cap of £131.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 320.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 277.39.

Get Science Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Science Group’s previous dividend of $2.00.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.