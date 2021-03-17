Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Scor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Scor alerts:

OTCMKTS SCRYY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 15,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.39. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.