Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 11th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 909,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,464. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

