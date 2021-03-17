ScPrime Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $11,524.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.23 or 0.00459091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00061506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00052743 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00157746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.94 or 0.00646173 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,260,745 coins and its circulating supply is 33,577,134 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

