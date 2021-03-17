Scrypta (LYRA) Price Hits $0.0244 on Major Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $400,322.22 and $5.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00033496 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001253 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002818 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001380 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,213,386 coins and its circulating supply is 16,413,386 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.