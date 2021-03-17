SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Short Interest Update

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 11th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVX. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SCVX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,289,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCVX in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in SCVX by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SCVX during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in SCVX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 48,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,861. SCVX has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65.

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

