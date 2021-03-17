Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.07% of Seaboard worth $37,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Seaboard by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Seaboard by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Seaboard during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB opened at $3,747.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,614.00 and a 52-week high of $3,945.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,212.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

