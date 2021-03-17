Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

SA opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 30.9% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 830,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 196,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,492,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after purchasing an additional 604,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

