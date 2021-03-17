Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.04

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.04 and last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 215991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.48.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.