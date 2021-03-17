Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 8,879,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 27,425,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

