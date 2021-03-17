Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $3.13

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Secret has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00005296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $218.02 million and $7.18 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.17 or 0.00389708 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00031715 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.42 or 0.04558691 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 179,283,474 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

