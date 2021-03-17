Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Trading Down 8.3%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s share price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.20. 8,420,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 10,320,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEEL. BTIG Research began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

