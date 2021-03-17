Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Trading Down 8.3%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s share price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.20. 8,420,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 10,320,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEEL. BTIG Research began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.
About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
