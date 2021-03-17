Seigniorage Shares Market Capitalization Achieves $3.61 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $220,195.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.07 or 0.00462342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00061996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00144699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00056589 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00079441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.32 or 0.00594846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,383,476 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars.

