Selfkey Hits Market Cap of $65.76 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $65.76 million and $25.90 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 79.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.83 or 0.00638657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070558 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00025155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034019 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

KEY is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,068,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

