Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-$0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $164-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.79 million.Semtech also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.49-0.55 EPS.

SMTC stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.09. 376,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,507. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. Semtech has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $83.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.23.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at $966,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,112 shares of company stock worth $5,357,289 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

