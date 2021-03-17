Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.49-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $164-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.57 million.

SMTC stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,262. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 99.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.23.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,112 shares of company stock worth $5,357,289 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

