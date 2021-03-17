Semux Price Tops $0.0133 on Major Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $168,465.51 and $22.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00032813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000097 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007122 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

