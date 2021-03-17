Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.03

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.03 and last traded at $63.93, with a volume of 23791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

