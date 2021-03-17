Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 31,843,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 61,852,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SENS. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.28.
The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52.
About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.
