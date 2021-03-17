Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 31,843,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 61,852,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SENS. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.28.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,585,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 961,569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Senseonics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

