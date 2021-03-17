Sentinel Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42.31 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.60 million and approximately $42.31 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017586 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006346 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.